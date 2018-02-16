Watch: Sporting Lisbon's Marcos Acuna produces one of the filthiest assists of the season

Sporting beat the Kazakhstani champions 3-1 in the Europa League last 32 first-leg tie on Thursday night. Marin Tomasov handed the hosts a 7th-minute lead before Bruno Fernandes levelled the tie shortly after half-time.

Then came the moment Acuna stole the show.

In the 50th minute, Acuna casually backheeled the ball around Abzal Beysebekov before sending Igor Shitov the wrong way. After regaining full control, the former Racing Club striker looped a cross in for Martins to apply the simple finish.

Some serious quality there from the Argentine forward. Now facing a two-goal deficit after Seydou Doumbia added another, Astana have it all to do when they travel to Lisbon for the second leg on 22 February.

