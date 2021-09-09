Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Watford host Wolves this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Peter Bankes.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes is a regular Premier League and Championship referee who was moved into Select Group 1 ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, after being promoted into the Select Group 2 three seasons before.

Bankes generally doesn’t divide criticism as a referee, though was involved in a controversial VAR call between Southampton and Brighton last season, when he gave a penalty for a foul on Brighton player Solly March in which the contact had started outside the box.

Assistants: James Mainwaring, Wade Smith

James Mainwaring of Tottington is a Select Group Assistant Referee who only joined the Premier League as a regular linesman for the 2020/21 season. He has however run the line at over 160 Championship matches and a further 50 in League One and League Two since 2013.

Wade Smith is a new addition to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season. Smith joins four new referees for the season - Jarred Gillett, Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington and John Brooks - and ran the line at 29 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.

Fourth Official: David Webb

David Webb has taken charge of over 300 matches in professional football and joined the Select Group 2 list last season. Webb was part of a refereeing exchange programme to Australia in 2018 and officiated League Two’s Play-Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City in 2018.

VAR: Simon Hooper

Simon Hooper was promoted to Select Group 2 in 2016 and took charge of the League One play-off final between Bradford City and Millwall at the end of the 2016/17 season. He went on to referee 42 games in all competitions in 2017/18.

Hooper was promoted to Select Group 1 alongside David Coote for the 2018/19 campaign, aged 36.

Assistant VAR: Simon Beck

Simon Beck of Milton Keynes has been a Select Group Assistant Referee since 2016. Beck turns 50 this season and ran the line at 27 games in the 2020/21 season.

