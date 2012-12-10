Weekend Shots: Bubbles, banners, bricks and broken records

Some of our favourite photos from this weekend's games around the world:





How did he do that?: Swansea react to Norwich's Sebastien Bassong scoring the visitors' second goal of the game. (PA/Nick Potts)



Blackpool's Nouha Dicko celebrates scoring his side's equaliser against old boss Ian Holloway's Crystal Palace. (PA wire)



Job done: Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaves his workplace with a shirt, a win, two goals and a record for strikes in a calendar year. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)



Bubble burster: Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is framed by bubbles after West Ham score against his visitors, who would go on to win 3-2. (Empics/Stephen Pond)



Before their Suzuki Cup semi-final against the Philippines, members of the Singapore team hold a minute's silence for victims of Typhoon Bopha in southern Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Brighton sub Kazenga LuaLua rescues a point at Charlton with an extravagantly celebrated free kick. (PA wire)



Sankt Nikolaus (3): Eintracht Frankfurt players take time out from the Werder Bremen game to play it up for the fans. Bremen gave generously too, gifting their hosts a 4-1 win. (DPA/PA/Foto Huebner)



Manchester City and Manchester United players react to the late winner by Robin van Persie (No.20, at rear). (PA/Dave Thompson)



Mohun Bagan midfielder Syed Rahim Nabi is carried off after being hit by a brick thrown from the crowd during the game against East Bengal. Mohun Bagan walked off the field, and in the ensuing violence 40 people were injured, including policemen. (Demotix/PA/Bhaskar Mallick)



Under a banner reading "No football without respect", a 12,000-strong silent march commemorates Dutch linesman Richard Nieuwenhuizen, who died after being mugged by four players during a youth-team game. (Demotix/PA/Ruud van der Lubben)