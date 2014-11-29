West Ham 1-0 Newcastle: The league record Hammers share with Chelsea and Spurs is...?

No magnificent seven wins for Newcastle United and Alan Pardew; the Toon boss lamenting his side's lack of quality as they suffered a first defeat in four trips to his former stomping ground Upton Park.

The Magpies' six-game streak had seen them beat Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs and keep five clean sheets, but one Aaron Cresswell proved enough for the Hammers.

The summer signing from Ipswich had already tried his luck twice earlier in the afternoon, and was in the right place at the right time to make his third one count from close range.

Newcastle's disappointing afternoon ended with Moussa Sissoko being sent off for two cautions in quick succession.

Newcastle have failed to find the back of the net in the first half in 10 of their 13 Premier League games this season.

The Hammers have failed to score a first-half goal in 5 of their last 6 Premier League games.

Cresswell’s goal was his first in any competition since October 1 2013 (for Ipswich against Derby), this ending a goal drought of 46 games.

The Magpies conceded in the 56th minute against West Ham, thus ending a period of 398 minutes for Pardew’s side without conceding in the Premier League.

West Ham have seen their opponents receive 3 red cards this season in the Premier League, a joint-high figure along with Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Hammers are now unbeaten in 5 home league games, their longest run without defeat in at the Boleyn Ground since August 2013 (6 games unbeaten).

West Ham’s win was only their third in their last 18 Premier League matches against the Magpies (D7 L8).

