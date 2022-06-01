What is the Finalissima? Italy's clash with Argentina at Wembley explained

This evening sees Italy face Argentina in a one-off game at Wembley, as the two footballing powerhouses bid to be crowned 2022 Finalissima champions. But what is the Finalissima, why are those teams the only ones in it and why has it not been played since 1993?

Don't worry, FFT's here's to answer your burning questions...

What is the Finalissima?

The Finalissima is a one-match tournament which pits the champions of Europe against the champions of South America. In this edition, Euro 2020 winners Italy will take on 2021 Copa America overlords Argentina at Wembley. Kick off is at 19.45 BST on Wednesday June 1.

This will be only the third instalment of a competition previously contested in 1985 and 1993. On both previous occasions, the winners of the previous Euros and Copa America faced off in what was then known as the Artemio Franchi Cup. These were one-game finals organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL, the governing bodies of Europe and South American football.

France, winners of Euro 84, won the 1985 edition against Uruguay in Paris, while Argentina, winners of the 1991 Copa America, won the 1993 match against Denmark in Mar del Plata. The competition was then discontinued, only to be resurrected in 2022 under a different name. The match is now known as the Finalissima, Italian for "grand final".

The Finalissima differs from the previous two editions of the tournament in that the game will be played in a neutral venue. Previously, one of the nations was chosen to host the game. On both occasions, the host nation triumphed.

Wembley was chosen for the 2022 final, in part, due to its size and the fact that many players from both Italy and Argentina are based in Europe and can easily travel to and from the venue.

The winner of tonight's clash will be awarded a trophy but will receive no further prize in terms of qualification for other major tournaments. It is unknown whether the Finalissima will become a regular competition going forward.