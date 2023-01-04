When is the January 2023 transfer deadline day?

The January 2023 transfer window is open across Europe's top leagues, and plenty of clubs will be looking to do business over the next month as their schedules start to intensify towards the end of the season.

As always, there is a cut off point when all clubs will need to have sorted their transfer dealings. Deadline day can be exciting or nervy affairs, depending on the incomings and outgoings at your club. With World Cup 2022 having just finished, too, expect plenty more movement across the window.

Indeed, some clubs work right up until the last minute trying to finalise their business, attempting to sort their squad for the final months of the gruelling campaign.

However, it's not always easy to know when the transfer deadline is – partly because it's different from league to league, it changes from year to year, and because some teams never seem to be able to meet it.

When is transfer deadline day?

The transfer deadline for Premier League and English clubs is 11pm GMT on January 31, meaning that any business not concluded before then will have to wait.

When is transfer deadline day for January 2023 in Europe's top leagues?

Premier League: Tuesday January 31, 11pm GMT

EFL: Tuesday January 31, 11pm GMT

Scotland: Tuesday January 31, 11:59pm GMT

Women's Super League: Tuesday January 31, 5pm GMT (domestic transfers), midnight (international transfers)

Bundesliga: Tuesday January 31, 5pm GMT

Serie A: Tuesday January 31, 7pm GMT

La Liga: Tuesday January 31, 11pm GMT

Ligue 1: Tuesday January 31, 11:59pm GMT

Unlike last year, fans of the Women's Super League won't be able to stop paying attention early - in 2022, the window for the WSL closed before the last weekend of January.

Bundesliga and Serie A watchers can have an early night on Tuesday January 31, though, with teatime deadline hours before the English, Spanish and French ones.

Scotland and France are allowing their clubs to use every available second to them, with deadlines just a minute before midnight.

Can any players be signed after a transfer deadline?

Yes – so long as the paperwork is sent to the relevant governing bodies before the 23:00 cut-off. Deal sheets offer two-hour extensions to clubs to get signings over the line, meaning some English clubs will not finish their work until 1am.