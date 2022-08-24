When is transfer deadline day?

Everything you need to know about the upcoming transfer deadline day in the Premier League

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is photographed with a United shirt as he is introduced to supporters ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022.
(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Transfer deadline day could be a busy one this season in the Premier League.

With a midseason break for the World Cup, clubs are desperately trying to stock their squads full of talent to compensate for the fixture pile-up that will inevitably require stronger depth. All of the Big Six have been linked with more moves in the window, while fees well over £50 million have been touted for linked players in recent weeks.

It's been a massive summer already – and it shows no sign of slowing down. Don your golden ties and pick up your purple ear invaders, as we dive headfirst into the longest day in the football calendar…

When is transfer deadline day?

Transfer deadline day is on Thursday, September 1, 2022. 

The window will slam shut at 23:00 BST, meaning that any business not concluded before then will have to wait. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta watches his players in training.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will European leagues follow the same transfer deadline day?

Yes. The top five leagues will all adhere to the same transfer deadline day as the Premier League this season. 

Can any players be signed after a transfer deadline?

Yes – so long as the paperwork is sent to the relevant governing bodies before the 23:00 cutoff. 

If the deal sheet is submitted within two hours of the deadline, a player can still move from one club to another. Players who are unattached can also move from September 1 onwards, as there is no deal needed to be done between two clubs.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel applauds their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

When does the winter transfer window open in 2023?

The winter transfer window will open on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at midnight. It will close once more on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 23:00.

