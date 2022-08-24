Transfer deadline day could be a busy one this season in the Premier League.

With a midseason break for the World Cup, clubs are desperately trying to stock their squads full of talent to compensate for the fixture pile-up that will inevitably require stronger depth. All of the Big Six have been linked with more moves in the window, while fees well over £50 million have been touted for linked players in recent weeks.

It's been a massive summer already – and it shows no sign of slowing down. Don your golden ties and pick up your purple ear invaders, as we dive headfirst into the longest day in the football calendar…

When is transfer deadline day? Transfer deadline day is on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The window will slam shut at 23:00 BST, meaning that any business not concluded before then will have to wait.

Will European leagues follow the same transfer deadline day? Yes. The top five leagues will all adhere to the same transfer deadline day as the Premier League this season.

Can any players be signed after a transfer deadline? Yes – so long as the paperwork is sent to the relevant governing bodies before the 23:00 cutoff. If the deal sheet is submitted within two hours of the deadline, a player can still move from one club to another. Players who are unattached can also move from September 1 onwards, as there is no deal needed to be done between two clubs.

