Where will the Euro 2020 semi-finals be?

Euro 2020 has featured an altered format, spread across the entirety of Europe to give nations the opportunity to host the tournament who might not have otherwise had the chance to. The tournament has played at 12 different cities, but for the semi-finals and final it will head to the same venue.

Wembley will host both semi-finals of Euro 2020, with Italy playing Spain in the first fixture on Tuesday 6 July at 8pm BST. England will then face Denmark a day later at the same time, before both winners progress to the final on Sunday 11 July, at 8pm BST.

England's national stadium has already been used five times so far this tournament, with England taking part in four of those games. They played their three group games at Wembley, before taking on Germany in the last-16. Italy and Austria took part in the other game the iconic stadium hosted in the last-16, with the Azzurri winning in extra-time.

Wembley will have a reduced crowd for both the semi-finals and final, with a 60,000 capacity permitted. This is an increase on the 45,000 in the stands for both last-16 games, and the 22,500 attending the group matches.

The Euros doesn't have a third-place play-off though, so the semi-final losers will head straight home from the tournament.

Munich, Rome, Baku, and St Petersburg hosted the four quarter-finals, after eight other cities hosted the last-16 knockout games. Spain won in St Petersburg on penalties against Switzerland, Italy progressed against Belgium 2-1 in Munich, Denmark also won 2-1 against Czech Republic in Baku, while England comfortably beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.

The European Championship will return to its regular format of either just one or two host nations, with Euro 2024 heading to Germany.

