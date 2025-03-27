Who are the contenders for the Ballon d'Or Féminin?

Ballon d'Or Féminin is an award to the player voted the best on the planet

Barcelona&#039;s Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Woman Ballon d&#039;Or award during the 2024 Ballon d&#039;Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024.
Aitana Bonmati has won the trophy back-to-back (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees are a long way off of being revealed with the 2025 ceremony taking place in October.

But with the award based on the 2024/25 season, fans are already guessing who could take the top prize.

There are a number of names circulating from various different countries, but who are the main contenders?

Ballon d'Or Féminin: Could Aitana Bonmati win again?

Aitana Bonmati fcb poses for a portrait during the FC Barcelona Portraits Session nat Estadi Johan Cruyff on September 25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain

Aitana Bonmati is impressive for Barcelona (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is a player very familiar with the Ballon d'Or trophy as she won it back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Bonmati has been the most skilful and reliable player for Barca and Spain over the past few seasons and that has not changed this campaign.

She continues to impact every game she is involved in with Barca on course to adding to their a trophy haul. If Spain go deep into the European Championship too, there is no doubt she will once again be voted in the top three of the Ballon d'Or. It would also not be surprising if she won, her talent is just too good.

Fans may be wanting a change of winner but Bonmati, who is FourFourTwo's number one pick for best current players, would more than deserve the hat-trick of Ballon d'Or wins.

Bunny Shaw

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City Women looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Joie Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Bunny Shaw has continued her goal-scoring prowess (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Women's Super League top-scorer this season with 12 goals, despite missing a few games with injury, means she is in contention for the Ballon d'Or.

Fans were calling for her to be awarded the gong after Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-final win against Aston Villa. She was central to all of City's good work and scored a goal in their 2-0 win. She has also been key in their Women's Champions League run, where they have reached the quarter-finals and have a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg against Chelsea.

If City do not bring in any silverware this season, Shaw may be overlooked. But she must be in the conversation. She delivers for every team she is a part of so consistently and deserves plaudits for it.

Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen is a legend for Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona and Norway legend Caroline Graham Hansen is a magician with a ball at her feet. She has been seriously underappreciated, particularly when it comes to a Ballon d'Or vote with last year seeing her voted in the top three for the first time ever.

Her achievements, especially with Barcelona, warrant more individual plaudits with her skill help delivering more than 15 trophies for Barca.

She has been impressive once again this season and has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions. Graham Hansen has also played more than 2,000 minutes for her club this campaign.

Hannah Hampton

Hannah Hampton of Chelsea celebrates after Mayra Ramirez of Chelsea (not pictured) scores her team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on October 12, 2024 in London, England.

Hannah Hampton has been impressive between the sticks (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been so dominant this season that a player from their squad has to be in contention. The different roles throughout the squad have been shared evenly thanks to rotation and each player fulfilling their role. There is one player who has shone across all competitions though and that is goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

She has served up some spectacular saves and kept her side in games when they have needed it all season. So far Chelsea have only lost one game across all competitions in the 2024/25 season and that has a lot to do with the gloves of Hampton.

Her good form has also won her more England minutes and she is pressuring Mary Earps for the number one shirt. If she has a good Euro 2025 she could become the first female goalkeeper to win a Ballon d'Or.

Melchie Dumornay

Melchie Dumornay of Olympique Lyonnais poses for a photo with the VISA Player Of The Match award after the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24 semi-final Leg One match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain at OL Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Lyon, France.

Melchie Dumornay has come into her own this season (Image credit: Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Haiti international Melchie Dumornay has been at Lyon since 2023 and while her previous seasons for the French club have been solid, this campaign she has come into her own.

She is the club's top-scorer in the French top-flight with 15 goals and their joint-second top-scorer in the Champions League with three. Dumornay has carved out her own spot in a team full of stars and is pulling away with the breakaway player this season.

She needs to be in the Ballon d'Or conversation, particularly if Lyon lift the Première Ligue and/or Champions League this season. If she does not come in the top five in the vote, it will be a travesty.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

