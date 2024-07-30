What Enzo Fernandez did on his return to Chelsea training following racism storm

By
published

Fernandez posted a video of a chant containing racist and transphobic lyrics while Argentina celebrated their Copa America win

Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has rejoined his Chelsea teammates on the club’s tour of the USA and reportedly issued an immediate apology following his part in the race controversy that followed Argentina’s Copa America victory. 

Earlier this month, Fernandez was at the centre of a race storm after he posted a video to social media of him and a number of his international teammates singing an offensive song that contained derogatory racial and anti-trans terms about the France team. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.