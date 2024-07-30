What Enzo Fernandez did on his return to Chelsea training following racism storm

Enzo Fernandez has rejoined his Chelsea teammates on the club’s tour of the USA and reportedly issued an immediate apology following his part in the race controversy that followed Argentina’s Copa America victory.

Earlier this month, Fernandez was at the centre of a race storm after he posted a video to social media of him and a number of his international teammates singing an offensive song that contained derogatory racial and anti-trans terms about the France team.

Fernandez was given an extended break following Copa America and missed the start of Chelsea’s pre-season tour, but according to the Telegraph, has now linked up with the rest of the squad, apologised and made a significant donation to an anti-discrimination charity.

The report adds that the club have been impressed by Fernandez’s response to the incident, that they have matched this donation.

Fernandez’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana quickly condemned the video which followed Argentina’s win over Colombia earlier this month, posting a clip of it with the action: ‘Football in 2024: uninhibited racism,’ while he and several other Blues stars unfollowed the 23-year-old on social media.

The France Football Federation confirmed they would file a legal complaint, while Chelsea confirmed that they had undergone an ‘internal disciplinary procedure’ over the clip.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea will be hoping that Fernandez’s apology will mean that the squad will be able to consider the matter closed as they look to improve matters on the pitch, with new boss Enzo Maresca so far seeing his side draw with League One Wrexham and lose 4-1 to Celtic so far on their tour of the US. Next up for the Blues is a clash against Club America on Wednesday evening.

