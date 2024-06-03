Why is Marcus Rashford not in the England squad?

Marcus Rashford is not in the England squad for Euro 2024 – so why is he not involved this summer?

Marcus Rashford was not included on the list when England manager Gareth Southgate named a 33-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024 in late May.

Southgate will need to trim that selection down to 26 for the tournament in Germany, which kicks off on June 14, but Rashford's omission from his provisional picks shows the Manchester United forward is not currently in his thoughts.

