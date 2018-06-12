Win! A Barcelona 2018/19 home shirt + Gillette bundle (worth £150)
By Joe Brewin
... and all you have to do is follow @fourfourtwouk on Instagram and like the relevant post. Easy!
To celebrate Father’s Day, Gillette – premium partner of Barcelona – have teamed up with FourFourTwo to offer one lucky reader a Barcelona 2018/19 home shirt. Snazzy.
In addition, you could also win a Gillette shave care bundle which includes a Fusion5 ProGlide Chrome Edition razor and a year’s supply of blades. With five Anti-Friction Blades for a shave you barely feel, the Fusion5 ProGlide Chrome Edition combines Gillette’s most stylish handle to date with top-drawer shaving innovation. If only Mile Jedinak knew.
So if you fancy decking /yourself out like a clean-shaven Leo Messi this summer (of course you do), just head over to our Instagram page, like the post below and follow us. It really is that easy.
Terms and conditions
- There will be one winner selected at random.
- The winner be notified and contacted by June 16, 2018 via email.
- Should a winner not reply to their email by 23:59 on June 15, 2018, or consequently be unable use the prize, a new runner-up will be selected at random, notified and considered a new winner.
- Entrants must be aged 18 or over and a resident of the United Kingdom. Proof of ID may be necessary.
- By entering the competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim the prize.
- No purchase is necessary.
- No cash or prize alternative.
- Prizes are non-transferable.
- Prizes are strictly not for resale.
- Entry into this promotion is deemed acceptance of these terms and conditions of entry by each entrant.
- Entries only via Instagram. This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Promoter and the Prizegiver, not to Instagram, and that Instagram has no liability for any element of this competition.
- In order to facilitate the prompt delivery of your tickets, your name and address details will be shared with Gillette. These will then be deleted upon completion of delivery.
- Gillette and Future Publishing will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond Gillette’s or Future Publishing’s reasonable control.
- The winner will receive the following prize: Gillette Chrome razor, a Gillette shave prep kit and the new Barcelona football shirt worth £150 total.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.