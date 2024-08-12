Wolves squad for 2024/25: Gary O'Neil's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Wolves squad for 2024/25 will hope to improve on last season's 14th-placed finish, but there's still plenty of work to be done

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JULY 31: Wolves players line up for a photo ahead of the pre-season friendly between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on July 31, 2024 in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Wolves squad for the 2024/25 season has largely taken shape, as Gary O'Neil's side aim to improve on last term's 14th-placed Premier League finish.

Wolves posted their lowest finish since promotion last term, and although they reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, defeat to Coventry effectively ended their season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Jose SaGK
2Matt DohertyDF
3Rayan Ait-NouriDF
4Santiago BuenoDF
5Mario LeminaMF
6Boubacar TraoreMF
8Joao GomesMF
9Jorgen Strand LarsenFW
10Daniel PodenceFW
11Hwang Hee-chanFW
12Matheus CunhaFW
14Yerson MosqueraDF
15Craig DawsonDF
17Hugo BuenoDF
18Sasa KalajdzicFW
19Rodrigo GomesFW
20Tommy DoyleMF
21Pablo SarabiaFW
22Nelso SemedoDF
24TotiDF
25Dan BentleyGK
27Jean-Ricner BellegardeFW
28Tawanda ChirewaFW
29Goncalo GuedesFW
30Enso GonzalezFW
34Luke CundleMF
36ChiquinhoFW
37Pedro LimaDF
40Tom KingGK
63Nathan FraserFW

