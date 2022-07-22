Women's Euro 2022: Sweden through to semi-finals after dramatic win over Belgium

Linda Sembrandt's 92nd-minute strike secured Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2022 – a result which sets up a semi-final showdown with hosts England.

On a sodden night at Leigh Sports Village, surprise package Belgium frustrated the world's number 2-ranked side throughout and were on the verge of forcing extra time.

Sweden enjoyed the better chances of a tight first half and thought they'd opened the scoring on 25 minutes, but the goal to be chalked off after VAR showed Stina Blackstenius was offside by the finest of margins.

There were a few close shaves for Belgium, but the Red Flames – making their first appearance in the knockout stages of a major tournament – largely neutralised the world's number 2-ranked side, who appeared bereft of ideas at times.

The second half followed much the same pattern as the first, with Belgium comfortably defending the Swedes' frequent but generally tame advances into the final third.

But as Belgian legs tired, the Swedish attacks intensified, and Blackstenius must have thought she'd broken the deadlock 72 minutes in – only to see Nick Evrard superbly save her header from point-blank range.

Belgium continued to dig in, though – and even seemed to find a second wind from somewhere, keeping the Sweden back line on their toes with a couple of chances on the break.

It looked for all the world like the tie was heading for extra time – but the underdogs' valiant resistance finally gave way in the second of three additional minutes at the end of the 90.

Having successfully dealt with 12 Swedish corners, it was to prove unlucky number 13 for Belgium, who were unable to clear the danger not once but twice – allowing Sembrandt to smash home the winner from close range.