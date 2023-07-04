Women's World Cup 2023: Who are the ITV presenters, pundits and commentators?

During the Women's World Cup 2023, ITV will share UK broadcasting duties with the BBC once again.

The first Women's World Cup 2023 fixture shown on ITV will be joint-hosts Australia against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday 20 July, with England's opening game against Haiti two days later also being broadcast by ITV.

Laura Woods is ITV's main football presenter for the tournament, stepping into the role following successful stints at Sky Sports, DAZN and TalkSport. Former players such as Eni Aluko, Karen Carney and Jill Scott will join her in the studio, while Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and injured England star Fran Kirby will also be offering their expert insight.

Sam Matterface is the broadcaster's main commentator, but we'll also hear the likes of Pien Meulensteen, Tom Gayle and Seb Hutchinson in the gantry.

So, when you're watching the World Cup this summer, this is who will be on your screens:

ITV's World Cup presenters

Laura Woods

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Woods is a familiar face to ITV Sport and Sky Sports viewers, and she recently left her role as presenter at TalkSport to reportedly become the main face of TNT Sports - which is the rebranded channel of BT Sport.

An Arsenal fan, Woods left Sky in 2022 to work for DAZN as part of their coverage of boxing and the Woman's Champions League, among others. She also presented at the men's World Cup in Qatar.

Seema Jaswal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seema Jaswal returns to ITV after presenting during the men's tournament in both 2018 and 2022. She also hosts the Premier League's worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions which includes flagship shows Kick Off and Fanzone – and is one of the presenters on BT Sport's coverage of the Champions League.

Michelle Owen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Owen is instantly recognisable to EFL supporters, who will regularly see her presenting Sky Sports' coverage of the Championship, League One and League Two. Owen also covered the men's World Cup in Qatar for ITV, and returns to the broadcaster for the women's tournament.

ITV's World Cup pundits

Eni Aluko

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eni Aluko is the Sporting Director for women's team, Angel City in the United States. She competed in three World Cups for England, at the 2012 Olympics for Great Britain and won over 100 caps – she also represented the likes of Chelsea and Juventus at club level.

Aluko has done punditry work for the likes of BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Channel 4 since retiring from playing. She is also a familiar face on women's football coverage on ITV, and also worked for the broadcaster at the men's tournament in Qatar.

Jill Scott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jill Scott retired from football following winning the Women's Euro 2022 with England this summer at Wembley. The second-most capped England player ever, she played for Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa during an 18-year career, during which she won four FA Cups and one Women's Super League trophy.

She joined the ITV team for the men's World Cup after winning I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here early in the tournament, and will remain with them for the Women's World Cup. Scott has also worked as a pundit for Channel 4.

Karen Carney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karen Carney won twelve trophies in her career and played 144 times for her country. She was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and was twice FA International Young Player of the Year, in 2005 and 2006.

As a pundit, Carney has worked on BT Sport, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, BBC and, of course, ITV at the men's World Cup 2022. She is currently most often seen on Sky's coverage of the WSL.

Emma Hayes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Hayes has been the Chelsea manager since 2012, and during that time she has led her side to six WSL titles and five FA Cups. Named the Best FIFA Football Coach in 2021, Hayes has regularly worked as a pundit on both men's and women's England games for ITV, as well as a co-commentator on occasion, too.

Fran Kirby

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England's loss is ITV's gain, with Fran Kirby set to work as a pundit for the broadcaster during the Women's World Cup. The Chelsea attacking midfielder would likely have made Sarina Wiegman's squad, but she required surgery for an ongoing knee problem and subsequently had to pull out.

Part of the side that started the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley, Kirby will offer plenty of insight into games as a pundit.

Lucy Ward

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Ward is a co-commentator for broadcasters such as BT Sport, BBC, Talksport, Channel 4 and Sky working on women's and men's football since 2007. She worked on World Cups and Olympic Games throughout this time, most recently for Amazon Prime and BT Sport on Premier League games.

Ward also enjoyed a successful playing career, representing Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers Belles from 1996 to 2009.

Siobhan Chamberlain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chamberlain is a retired goalkeeper turned broadcaster who mainly works for Manchester United's in-house channel MUTV, as well as for Sky Sports on WSL coverage. She played 50 times for England in her career, and was selected for three World Cup squads.

Emma Byrne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One's of the Republic of Ireland's most influential players during her career, Byrne appeared in 134 international games before her retirement in 2017. She spent 17 years with Arsenal, winning every possible trophy she could as goalkeeper. Byrne will be keeping a keen eye on the progress of her nation at the tournament, having never gotten the opportunity to play in a World Cup herself.

Vicky Losada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Losada is an accomplished Spanish footballer who currently plays for Roma, but has also turned out for Barcelona (twice), Arsenal, Manchester City and Western New York during her career. The 32-year-old has played for her country at the past two World Cups and 65 times in total, but heads to Australia and New Zealand as a pundit for ITV rather than as a player.

Jen Beattie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jen Beattie is a current professional footballer playing for Arsenal as a defender, and she will be acting as a pundit during an international tournament for the first time at the Women's World Cup.

Still only 32, Beattie played played 143 times for Scotland between 2008 and 2022, but announced her retirement from the national set-up at the start of the year when it was confirmed Scotland wouldn't qualify for the tournament Down Under.

Seb Hutchinson

Seb Hutchinson is a commentator most often heard on Sky Sports Premier League coverage. He was part of ITV’s commentary team for the men's Euro 2020 and World Cup, too.

Sam Matterface

(Image credit: PA Images)

Sam Matterface is the lead commentator of ITV and became the main commentator for England games back in 2020. He has previously worked on TalkSport and was a presenter of Sky Sports News for three years.

Pien Meulensteen

Pien Meulensteen is a commentator, reporter and presenter for Sky Sports, DAZN and CBS, and is regularly heard voicing matches on BBC's flagship programme Match of the Day. She hops over to ITV for the World Cup, though, despite working for BBC at the men's tournament at the back end of last year.

Meulensteen is the daughter of former Fulham manager, Rene.

Tom Gayle

Tom Gayle has commentated on games for Sky Sports, BBC on both Match of the Day and BBC Radio 5 Live and England men's games at the Euros and World Cup for ITV, too. He also has interests outside of football, such as being the announcer at the London Marathon.

How to watch the Women's World Cup

How to watch the Women's World Cup

Watching the World Cup in the UK is free, provided you already have a TV license. If you're out of the country, we've got a full guide on how to watch World Cup 2023 live streams from anywhere in the world.

Every ITV game at the Women's World Cup

Matchday 1

Thursday, July 20

Australia vs Ireland (11am BST - ITV)

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs Switzerland (6am BST - ITV)

Saturday, July 22

England vs Haiti (10.30am BST - ITV)

Sunday, July 23

France vs Jamaica (11am BST - ITV)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina (7am BST - ITV)

Germany vs Morocco (9.30am BST - ITV)

Brazil vs Panama (12pm BST ITV)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30am BST - ITV)

Switzerland vs Norway (9am BST ITV)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica (6am BST - ITV)

Canada vs Ireland (1pm BST - ITV)

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am BST - ITV)

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa (1am BST - ITV)

China vs Haiti (12pm BST - ITV)

Saturday, July 29

Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm BST - ITV)

Sunday, July 30

Germany vs Colombia (10.30 am BST - ITV)

Matchday 3

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs Zambia (8am BST - ITV)

Japan vs Spain (8am BST - ITV)

Tuesday August 1

Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am BST - ITV)

Portugal vs United States (8am BST - ITV)

Haiti vs Denmark (12pm BST - ITV)

China vs England (12pm BST - ITV)

Wednesday August 2

Jamaica vs Brazil (11am BST - ITV)

Panama vs France (11am BST ITV)