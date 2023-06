How to watch Women's World Cup 2023 live streams from anywhere in the world

Ensuring you've got a reliable Women's World Cup live stream is one of the most important things you can do this winter – especially now we're into the knockout stages.

The Women's World Cup 2023 is almost here, with 32 teams heading to Oceania in the hope of reaching glory.

The World Cup groups have all been decided and the World Cup squads are starting to be revealed, ahead of the tournament starting on July 20.

No matter where you are in the world, you'll want to make sure you're sat in front of the best TV for watching football, and don't miss any action because you left it too late to sort out the right streaming subscription.

Remember, the World Cup 2023 is free on BBC iPlayer/ITV Hub in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free from anywhere.

The first World Cup 2022 games

Here are the opening Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures:

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway (8am BST)

Australia vs Ireland (11am BST)

Friday, July 21

Nigeria vs Canada (3.30am BST)

Philippines vs Switzerland (6am BST)

Spain vs Costa Rica (8.30am BST)

Saturday, July 22

United States vs Vietnam (2am BST)

Zambia vs Japan (8am BST)

England vs Haiti (10.30am BST)

Denmark vs China (1pm BST)

Watch for free

Women's World Cup 2023 live stream: How to watch World Cup 2023 free

Both the UK and Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and SBS showing it in Australia.

UK: BBC – Half of all World Cup games In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch the BBC, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.

UK: ITV – Half of all World Cup games UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch ITV, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free.

International World Cup TV rights

What channel is the World Cup 2023 on?

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

Fox are the World Cup rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels. You can also watch the games on Peacock TV with Spanish commentary.

Canada

Bell Media has the rights to the World Cup, and will be showing games across CBC TV, TSN TV, and Sports Net TV.

TSN ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all World Cup games. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand

Paid provider Sky Sports are the Women's World Cup 2023 rights holders in New Zealand. You can watch as part of your Sky subscription of pick up a Sky Now TV pass. There is also a 7-day free trial.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the World Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

