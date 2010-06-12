World Cup Breakfast: Day 2

Are you getting yours at breakfast?

Subscribe to our newsletter and we'll bring you the World (Cup) as you munch your cornflakes.

In this morning's epistle:

* How many Argentinians wanted Maradona?

* What happened at Capello's last World Cup (swearing and ignominious failure)

* Profiled: the top scorer in UEFA qualifying

* Why Tevez is nearly as toothless as Heskey

* The best nickname in World Cup history

* Would a World Cup win mean Capello tops Ramsey?



Plus a daily Draw Specialist, competition, One To Watch and WAG.

Enjoy an online Breakfast here and Sign up now if you haven't already done so...

More World Cup stuff: Features * Lists * Interviews

FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum