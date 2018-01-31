10 player homecomings that lived up to the hype

"The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me," said Tim Cahill when he was offered the chance to re-sign for Millwall in January 2018. The Australia international spent seven formative seasons at The Den, making 249 appearances in all competitions and helping the Lions reach the 2004 FA Cup Final.

Cahill departed for Everton that summer, but he’s on the verge of returning to the south London club over 13 years later. They say you should never go back, but the 10 players covered in this slideshow all had reason to celebrate their second chances with former clubs that they had a strong attachment to.