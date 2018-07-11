10 World Cup scandals that shocked Planet Football

Clive ‘The Book’ Thomas, so nicknamed for his pernickety style of refereeing, surpassed even his own high standards during the World Cup match between Brazil and Sweden in 1978. The game was level at 1-1 as the clock ticked over the 90-minute mark, with the Selecao awarded a corner as they pushed for a late winner.

Thomas allowed the kick to be taken but then blew the full-time whistle as it sailed into the box, where it was soon headed home by Zico. Brazil protested but the Welsh official was having none of it.