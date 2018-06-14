14 things you’ve probably forgotten about the 2014 World Cup

After Xabi Alonso put the holders 1-0 up, Diego Costa wasted a couple of presentable openings to double Spain’s lead. Andres Iniesta also came close, while David Silva tried to square the ball instead of slotting home an easy chance.

Then, after Holland had received their second booking, Iniesta’s no-look pass sent Silva clean through. The Manchester City schemer could have slid it home or slipped Costa in for an open goal; instead, he attempted a chip which failed to find the net.

Within 90 seconds, Robin van Persie had equalised with a remarkable diving header. Only one team came out for the second half as Spain, so dominant in the first, were trounced 5-1.