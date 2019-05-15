25 players you didn’t even know had won the Premier League title

In 2012/13, it was decided that a footballer would need to have played at least five Premier League matches over the course of a season to get their hands on a winner’s medal. Fair enough, really.

However, we’ve decided to apply that logic to every season of the Premier League era to bring you some of the forgotten champions of English football.

The following 25 players did enough to get something shiny for their collection, but probably not quite enough to live long in the memory of most fans.