9 World Cup 2018 players who were nowhere four years ago

Armani is in the unusual position of being uncapped but also the favourite to start in goal for his country this summer. Sergio Romero has long been established as Argentina’s first-choice net-minder, but the Manchester United man has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup through injury, thus opening the door for Armani.

The 31-year-old moved back to his homeland with River Plate last year after eight successful seasons with Atletico Nacional in Colombia; as recently as last September he was openly pondering seeking Colombian citizenship. Now he looks set to beat Chelsea’s Willy Caballero and Tigres’ Nahuel Guzman to his country’s No.1 jersey. He can’t have seen that coming in 2014, when Argentina were the beaten finalists.