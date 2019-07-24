EVERY 2019/20 Premier League shirt released so far this summer
Getting shirty
One of the most (oddly) highly-anticipated parts of the off-season is waiting to find out how your club will be dressed for the new campaign. No matter how much your dad hates the idea of a third kit, it's hard not to get excited about these new Premier League shirts heading into 2019/20.
New threads mean the new season is almost here – and here's what has been released into the wild so far...
Arsenal Home
Brand - Adidas
Just look at it. Great sleeves, cool neckline, superb redesign and then Adidas heralded its arrival with one of the best promo videos in recent memory.
After several years with Puma, the Gunners have returned to their 1990s Adidas roots – and the early signs are that it was a great decision.
Arsenal Away
Brand - Adidas
The kind of kit that makes you wish everything was retro. The early 1990s original was given the derisive nickname 'bruised banana', but nothing can detract from its lasting place in football fans' hearts. Toned down and updated, Adidas have created an attractive tribute.
Aston Villa Home
Brand – Kappa
Always a good idea to reveal your new home threads alongside a new arrival – so full marks to Villa, who did so for the permanent acquisition of Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.
The West Midlands side are repped by Kappa this season after a stint with British menswear brand Luke, whose 2018/19 offering was always going to be tough to beat. And so it has proved: Villa's new jersey is dominated by an ugly sponsor and looks more Burnley than brilliant, but it's clean enough for their big top-flight return.
Bournemouth Home
Brand – Umbro
Eddie Howe is a man who – since his brief foray into the then-very-fashionable-actually curtains hairdo in the 1990s – has never had anything but a short back and sides. There are soldiers who look like hippies compared to him.
But hey, he looks good. And Umbro's Bournemouth kits may look more or less the same every year, but it's always one of the nicest in the league.
Brighton Home
Brand - Nike
The stripes: a good width. The blue sleeves: nice. The block of white for the sponsor: prevents a bit of a mess. The golden swoosh: works. The neckline: we're unconvinced.
All in all, we like it.
Brighton Away
Brand - Nike
The Seagulls have gone for an all-black away kit this time, with white detailing on the sponsor, Nike logo and badge. If you’re a fan of black kits, this is for you.
Burnley Home
Brand - Umbro
Burnley’s decision to team up with Umbro for the first time since 1980/81 for their new kit has produced a very smart effort.
The round collar has been ditched for a polo and the sleeves have the traditional ‘vest’ look - although the new betting sponsor (yawn) is too much.
Chelsea Home
Brand - Nike
Nike’s new design for this season is bound to split opinion among the Blues faithful, given that the all-over design looks a bit like Keith Haring has been let loose with a sharpie on a plain blue shirt.
In fact, it’s Stamford Bridge – the inspiration behind this bold look with beams, supports and architecture used to create this unique effect.
Chelsea Away
Brand – Nike
A Mod look for the Blues on their travels this season, featuring a gorgeous button-down collar celebrating a time when music and fashion dominated the King's Road near Stamford Bridge.
Full marks to Nike on this one – a clean, white-bodied number with lovely trim all over. Frank Lampard's lot will look ace away from Stamford Bridge.
Crystal Palace Home
Brand - Puma
The yellow trim of last season has been ditched in favour of a white to finish off the sleeves, collar and Puma logo.
Additionally, the thicker stripes and blue fade have gone, leaving the new kit with a more traditional look. In short: it’s a Crystal Palace kit.
Crystal Palace Away
Brand - Puma
Are they... tiger stripes? This two-tone black number incorporates the blue and red of the home shirt, with what we'll call wavy jolts across it. Accompanied by black shorts and socks, the shirts look a little bit skintight to wear down the pub.
Everton Home
Brand - Umbro
This striking kit was inspired by the distinctive zig-zagging steelwork from the upper tier of Goodison Park’s Bullens Road stand (well, so the press release proudly states anyway).
The theme produces some nice detail on the sleeves as well, while a logo has been added to the neck that's similar to the one used between 1991 and 1993.
Everton Away
Brand – Umbro
Quick! Somebody pass us that Dulux colour chart. Everton claim that they've gone for a 'Living Coral' with their away number next year, paying homage to their first title-winning team of 1890/91 (who donned salmon threads for the achievement). If only they knew now.
Leicester Home
Brand - Adidas
This is a belter. Blue checkerboard pattern across the body with a rose gold finish on the logo and down the shoulders. Are we talking about a possible Premier League kit of the season here? You bet.
Leicester Away
Brand - Adidas
The Foxes have brought out two away shirts for the new campaign, one a bold pink number and the other a smart jet-back effort. If the latter is smart but dull, the former is – well, just look at it. Gorgeous.
Liverpool Home
Brand - New Balance
Producing a new shirt which seems to evolve and improve every year is rare, but New Balance seem to have done it again here; Liverpool's 2019/20 kit ditches the collar and brings back the yellow trim of two seasons ago.
It’s clean, elegant and the goalkeeper kit is just downright sexy. Or maybe that's just Alisson...
Liverpool Away
Brand - New Balance
The Reds have mixed things up with their away kit this year, going for a white effort featuring some nice New Balance detailing on the sleeves. Another cracking effort.
Liverpool Third
Brand – New Balance
When two kits simply aren't enough. Better to be safe than sorry, right? Which is presumably what New Balance and the Reds had in mind when they decided to make this black-and-neon effort look like it's been covered in bubble-wrap.
Yes, that must be it.
Manchester City Home
Brand - Puma
Puma have taken on Manchester City responsibilities from Nike this year and kicked off with this effort. The usual sky blue now has a splash of purple – used in City kits of the past – slapped onto the shoulders.
We're not convinced, truth be told.
Manchester City Away
Brand - Puma
The year: 1989. The scene: Manchester's Hacienda nightclub.
808 State are playing. The bar is serving nothing but water. The person next to you is wearing City's 2019/20 away shirt. You don't bat an eyelid.
Paying homage to the city’s ‘Madchester’ era of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, when music and culture was exploding in the area, this shirt sports yellow stripes on the shoulder and peach trim on a black body – a bold effort fit for Pep Guardiola’s sweet music.
Manchester City Third
Brand - Puma
It seems as though the printer at Puma was running out of ink as they finalised the designs on City's third kit, and you know what? They just went with it.
A hi-vis yellow fading to a millenial pink, it's very now.
Manchester United Home
Brand - Adidas
Adidas have played it safe with the design of United's 1999 Treble-winning season tribute kit, after fielding fierce criticism for their red-to-black fade effort last term.
The main difference? The badge has been updated and the numbers '90+1' and '90+3' feature on the sleeves – in reference to the minutes their famous comeback goals were scored against Barcelona (you may have heard about that).
Whether Paul Pogba is still around to wear it remains to be seen...
Manchester United Away
Brand - Adidas
"You are gold," go the lyrics to Spandau Ballet's 1983 hit Gold. "Always believe in your soul / You've got the power to know / You're indestrucible".
This piece of pop-psychology seems to sum up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's entire managerial philosophy at Manchester United, and so it's fitting that this is what is offered up as the Reds' away kit this year. A nice little nod to the colour medals Ole used to win as a player, too.
Newcastle United Home
Brand - Puma
Simplicity, meet annoyingly busy betting branding!
DespiteThe only lamenting the lack of stripes on this shirt, the FFT office's resident Geordie conceded they quite liked this. The Magpies’ new home shirt is inspired by the club’s 1969 kit – it's the 50th anniversary of their Fairs Cup success – and features a central black stripe, tonal club badge in the centre, and round neck collar with white trim.
It’s just a shame about that sponsor.
Norwich City Home
Brand - Errea
The Canaries are back with a bang – their new home strip features an eye-catching green-to-yellow fade from the shorts on the front and back of the jersey – an improvement on last season's efforts from Manchester United and Tottenham.
As with many junior Premier League kits, betting sponsor Dafabet will be replaced by a child-friendly version - a trampoline park, in this case - on all kids' home shirts.
Sheffield United Home
Brand - Adidas
Stoke? Sunderland? Brentford? Not quite. The Blades’ new home kit for their first Premier League campaign in 12 years – featuring wider stripes and a rounded white collar – has split opinion.
Classic or unimaginative? You be the judge. Kids kits will feature energy company Utilita – a prominent backer of grassroots football – as the sponsor instead of Forex broker USG. A nice touch.
Sheffield United Away
Brand - Adidas
You're not excited by a mostly plain white top, are you? Well Sheffield United aren't here to excite you. They're here to look perfectly fine, give the ball to Bill Sharp, and take three points home with them.
Southampton Home
Brand - Under Armour
Some kit makers like to avoid risks – but not Under Armour. The American sportswear giant has charged in with a Southampton home kit that looks like it's been dipped in tar.
The collar has been stripped back to a simple round neck, with a solitary button completing the look. We’re not sure if we’re fans, but it’s good to see someone willing to think outside the box.
Southampton Away
Brand - Under Armour
The same template has been used across all of Saints' new kits, and their away top features a fluorescent upper that's broken up nicely with horizontal lines.
Striking shorts have been paired with the jersey to create an effective, smart look.
Tottenham Home & Away
Brand – Nike
It's hard to get overly excited about Spurs' new home effort – a minimal, clean and white shirt which is distinctly 'fine'. Smart, but unspectacular.
Their away jersey is much more interesting. If the deep body colour isn't getting you, then look closely at the zig-zig pattern and note that each line is made up of the word 'Spurs'. We approve.
Watford Home
Brand – Adidas
Where do you even look first with the Hornets' half-and-half effort? The red Adidas trim on the logo and stripes is a nice touch, but we're not entirely convinced that each element of Watford's home shirt fits together as it should. There's a lot going on.
West Ham Home
Brand - Umbro
Umbro have brought their A-game for 2019/20 and have given West Ham’s classic colours a radical reinvention. Blue features more heavily on the home top.
West Ham Away
Brand - Umbro
This could well be the best away kit of the season – and not just in the Premier League.
The Hammers' alternative top is a throwback to sides of the 1980s and features a striped blue and claret collar on a simplified jersey. A beauty.
Wolves Home
Brand - Adidas
It's not as nice as last season's, no. But that was great.
Wolves are back in Europe for the first time in 38 years this season – and their new kit is fit to take them there. It has a similar template to Sheffield United's away shirt: a thin collar, subtle dark orange trim, and an overall colour that's certainly a bitt more Wolves-looking than last year.
Wolves Away
Brand – Adidas
A delightful combination of Wolves gold and black here, finished off with diagonal pinstripes which make us wish we saw them more often. A huge shame about the two sponsors cocking it up, then.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.