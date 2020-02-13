FourFourTwo's 50 best games of the last 10 years

One of the most dramatic incidents in World Cup history denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals and the history books, with African football still awaiting its first last-four representative a decade on.

Few remember Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan’s goals either side of half-time, as both sides battled for the right to face the Netherlands in Cape Town. Instead, the image that dominates this match is that of Luis Suarez punching clear Dominic Adiyiah’s header on the goalline, an offence that led to his dismissal and the award of a Ghanian penalty in the final minute of extra time.

Asamoah Gyan was the man entrusted to take the spot-kick, but his effort crashed against the crossbar - to the visible delight of the air-punching Suarez on the touchline. Gyan showed great nerve to convert his effort in the ensuing penalty shoot-out, but misses from John Mensah and Adiyiah handed Uruguay victory.