The high-profile stars who'll be free agents in June
By Greg Lea
The best things in life are...
With the January transfer window in full swing, clubs across Europe are looking to strengthen to assist title challenges, Euro charges and drop dodges.
The following players may even be available for knock-down fees - because as it stands, they'll be free to leave their current employers for nothing at the end of June...
Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)
Giroud joined Chelsea last January to provide an alternative to the out-of-form Alvaro Morata up front, but new boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t seem to trust either centre-forward. Eden Hazard has been deployed as a false nine in recent weeks, a development which has cast fresh doubt on Giroud’s future.
Chelsea have a policy of only handing one-year contracts to players over 30, so the Frenchman may look elsewhere in the summer. For now, though, he’s likely to stay put as the Blues target a top-four finish and Europa League success.
Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)
Godin has suffered something of a post-World Cup hangover so far this season, showing signs of vulnerability which have rarely been present throughout his Atletico Madrid career. Diego Simeone will still want to keep one of his most trusted lieutenants around, but the Uruguayan may conclude that his future lies elsewhere as Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Lucas Hernandez continue to provide fierce competition for places at centre-back.
Godin was linked with Manchester United last summer and is now supposedly attracting the attention of Milan.
Ander Herrera (Man United)
It remains to be seen whether Herrera will sign a new deal, despite him being a far more prominent player for Manchester United this season – particularly under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Basque midfielder is popular among the club’s supporters, but he may conclude that his career would be better served elsewhere, particularly as former club Athletic are keen to sign him.
Stories from December suggested that a fresh deal was imminent, but so far nothing has materialised and the midfielder’s future is up in the air. The lure of a return home could be too strong to resist.
Vincent Kompany (Man City)
A combination of injuries, age and declining form has seen Kompany relegated from guaranteed starter to backup centre-back in the last couple of years. The Belgian started less than half of Manchester City’s Premier League games last season, and he’s only played 555 of a possible 1,890 minutes this time around.
Kompany remains a massive influence inside the City dressing room, though, and the club may conclude that it’s worth offering him a one-year extension to a deal which is set to expire in June.
As Pep Guardiola stated: "He's our captain, 11 years here. We saw in the last two games the huge quality and personality he has to play. The only problem with Vincent is one - his injury problems."
Mario Balotelli (Nice)
Balotelli has got his career back on track at Nice since joining in 2016, but many clubs will still be wary of a player whose off-field antics undermined his on-field efforts at Manchester City, Milan and Liverpool.
His struggles this season – zero goals in 10 Ligue 1 outings – may also harm his chances of a move back to one of Europe’s top sides, but Balotelli will have to choose his next destination wisely if he wishes to remain part of Roberto Mancini’s Italy setup.
David Luiz (Chelsea)
After finding himself out of favour under Antonio Conte last season, Luiz has been more or less ever-present for Maurizio Sarri’s side in 2018/19. Save for a disappointing display at Tottenham, the Brazilian has been excellent as Chelsea seek a return to the Champions League.
Despite his recent contributions, Luiz could seek pastures new in the summer. The Blues are unwilling to make an exception to a club rule which states that players over the age of 30 can only be offered a one-year extension; Luiz, 31, is said to want a longer deal.
Eliaquim Mangala (Man City)
Mangala’s loan spell at Everton was cut short after two games when he suffered a serious knee injury last January. The former Porto stopper hasn’t played a competitive game since then, but he’s now nearing a return to full fitness and will be beginning to think about his long-term future.
The 27-year-old has never truly convinced at Manchester City, but he would make for an excellent free transfer in the summer. Inter and Fenerbahce have been mentioned as potential destinations.
Juan Mata (Man United)
One of the first signings of the post-Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford, Mata has now played more games for Manchester United than any of his previous clubs. The playmaker has won three trophies since arriving from Chelsea in 2014, but he would have hoped to have added a Premier League title to his honours list by this stage of his United career.
Mata claimed to be “very happy” in Manchester when asked about his contract situation in December, but speculation over his future will continue unless he pens a new deal.
James Milner (Liverpool)
Milner made his Premier League debut at 16 but shows no signs of slowing down despite having just turned 33. The Liverpool midfielder still possesses remarkable stamina and lung power, and Jurgen Klopp will surely look to keep him around beyond the end of this season.
Milner hasn’t yet committed his future to the Merseysiders, though, and it’s likely that contract talks will be put on hold to the end of the campaign as both player and club focus on the Premier League title race.
Adrien Rabiot (PSG)
Rabiot has endured a difficult 2018, failing to make France’s World Cup squad and then in effect ruling himself out of the tournament by refusing to be placed on the standby list, before entering a contract impasse with PSG.
The midfielder’s decision to turn down three separate offers from the French giants compelled sporting director Antero Henrique to rule that Rabiot won’t play for the club again until his future is sorted. Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the 23-year-old, who could leave Ligue 1 in January.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)
Contract talks between Ramsey and Arsenal broke down in October, paving the way for the Welshman to leave on a free next summer. Ramsey claimed that he didn’t know why the offer of a new deal had been withdrawn by the club, but reports suggest that the Gunners are unwilling to match his wage demands.
Juventus are the favourites to end Ramsey's 10-year association with Arsenal, with sporting director Fabio Paratici confirming their interest recently. "He is a player whose contract is expiring, and we always pay attention to the situations offered by the transfer market because it is our duty," he said. "So we also pay attention to Ramsey. A deal is yet to be decided."
Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
After a decade of exemplary service, Robben will bid farewell to Bayern Munich at the end of June. “I can say that this is my last year and it’s good like that,” the winger said in December. “I think it’s the right moment after 10 years.”
It remains unclear where the Dutchman will end up next, but he won’t be short of offers from Europe, the United States and China. Manchester United are among the clubs who have been linked with the soon-to-be 35-year-old.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)
A loan stint at West Brom didn’t go according to plan for Sturridge last season, with the striker failing to score in six Premier League appearances as the Baggies were relegated. That experience seemed to convince the 29-year-old that he should accept the role of back-up striker at Liverpool this season, and he’s already shown his worth with important strikes against Chelsea and PSG.
Sturridge won’t be going anywhere in January as the Reds target a first league title since 1990, but he’ll surely be playing his football away from Anfield once the 2019/20 season kicks off.
Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)
Welbeck suffered a “significant” ankle injury against Sporting CP in November and is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. He may therefore have already played his last game for Arsenal, with the former Manchester United forward set to be out of contract in June.
Previously, the Gunners have handed fresh deals to players recuperating from injury, with Santi Cazorla one of those allowed to continue his rehabilitation without worrying about his contract situation. That policy may now have changed, however, and Welbeck looks more likely to leave Arsenal in the summer than stay.
