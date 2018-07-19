The most disappointing XI of the 2018 World Cup

Several players have bolstered their reputations with their performances in Russia, with Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard among those who have lived up to - and perhaps even exceeded - expectations this summer.

Others have failed to make the anticipated impact, turning in disappointing displays for their countries on the biggest stage of all. In this slideshow, we pick out 11 players who have underperformed in the last few weeks.