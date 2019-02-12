Players we can't wait to see in the Champions League last 16

It hasn’t exactly been a quiet season for Real Madrid so far. Julen Lopetegui was sacked from his dream job back in October following a 5-1 humbling by Barcelona which left the capital club down in ninth place and seven points adrift of top spot. Madrid have picked up under Santi Solari in the last few weeks, but it’s surely be a case of too little, too late as far as La Liga is concerned.

That does leave los Blancos free to focus on the Champions League, however, and the stage is set for a new hero to emerge following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. The exhilarating Brazilian forward has been in fine form of late and will now be desperate to impress on the European stage having only featured twice in the group phase.