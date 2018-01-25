Ranked! The 20 clubs with the most foreign signings

Football is a global game, and the economics of the sport in Europe mean that clubs from the continent’s major divisions are able to purchase players from all four corners of the planet.

Using data from the CIES Football Observatory, this slideshow ranks teams from Europe’s five major leagues (La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A) on the percentage of players signed from foreign sides. The figure is worked out by dividing international acquisitions by the overall number of players who have represented the club in the league this season, and multiplying that amount by 100.

As an example, Chile international Alexis Sanchez doesn’t count among Manchester United’s imports because he joined from fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal, but Victor Lindelof – bought from Benfica – does.