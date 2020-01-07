Ranked! FourFourTwo's 25 best teams of the decade

The Europa League is a notoriously tough tournament to win, so Sevilla’s achievement of bagging three trophies on the bounce shouldn’t be underestimated. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Unai Emery’s side emerged triumphant from a competition in which 56 sides from across the continent take part.

Sevilla failed to crack the top four in La Liga during that three-year period, but they reigned supreme on the Europa League stage. A team that at various times featured the talents of Carlos Bacca, Ever Banega, Coke, Vitolo and Ivan Rakitic was expertly guided by Emery, who went on to reach another final with Arsenal in 2018/19.