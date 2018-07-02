Ranked! The World Cup last 16 by squad value

Estimated squad value: €132,000,000

Star man: Aleksandr Golovin

Estimated star man value: €21m

Percentage of squad value: 16%

Hosts Russia were roundly considered to be one of the weakest teams in the competition, with little chance of making the knockout rounds regardless of the fact they were drawn in the kindest group of the first round. Yet here they are in the quarter-finals, having beaten Spain - whose squad is worth over €800m - on penalties in the round of 16.

Their creativity – or rather their lack of it – was highlighted as their greatest weakness pre-tournament, with their lack of a goalscorer also a considerable issue. But hammering a hapless Saudi Arabia side in the opener set them up for another impressive victory against Egypt; defeat to Uruguay deflated the balloon, but that victory over Spain has sent the country loopy once again.