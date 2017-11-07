Where are they now? Fergie's first MUFC title winners, 1992/93

United’s 26-year title famine was partly down to longstanding problems between the sticks, once European Cup winner Alex Stepney had gone in 1978. while Gary Bailey, Chris Turner, Gary Walsh, Jim Leighton, Les Sealey and Mark Bosnich (first signed as a 17-year-old in 1989) could turn in respectable performances, none were the truly world-class match-winner the Red Devils needed to get over the line.

That problem evaporated when “bargain of the century” (according to Alex Ferguson) Schmeichel signed for a paltry £505,000 in 1991. In 1992/93 he kept an impressive 18 clean sheets as United marauded to glory.

After departing in 1999 with 15 winners' medals, Schmeichel played for Sporting, Aston Villa and Manchester City, before retiring in 2003. He’s since been a BBC pundit, Strictly Come Dancing star, and a Champions League programme host in Denmark.

1992/93: 42 league appearances