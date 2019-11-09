James Rodríguez News and Features
Date of birth: July 12, 1991
Instagram: @jamesrodiguez10
Club(s): Envigado, Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich (loan), Real Madrid
Country: Colombia
Signing fee: £63 million
Six goals in five games for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil marked him out as a special talent, including a late consolation from the penalty spot against the hosts in a 2-1 quarter-final defeat. Later that summer, he signed for Real Madrid but with a goal return of one every three games he spent two largely unproductive seasons on loan at Bayern Munich before returning to Spain last summer.
Latest about James Rodríguez
Football rumours from the media: Spurs and Chelsea chase Piatek
By FourFourTwo Staff
AC Milan
Bale and Rodriguez both set to feature for Real Madrid in Copa del Rey
By FourFourTwo Staff
Real Madrid
Real Madrid prepare two-for-one offer for Manchester United's Paul Pogba in January
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid are looking to offload James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale and could use both in a deal for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Real Madrid plot swap deal involving Bale and Rodriguez for Paul Pogba - report
By FourFourTwo Staff
Transfer news
James Rodriguez snubs Arsenal move to focus on Real Madrid
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has no interest in a January switch to Arsenal, according to reports in Spain.
James Rodriguez sidelined for Colombia’s friendly against Peru with knee injury
By FourFourTwo Staff
James Rodríguez
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.