Jan Vertonghen News and Features

Date of birth: April 24, 1987

Instagram: @jvertonghen

Club(s): Ajax, RKC Waalwijk, Tottenham

Country: Belgium

Signing fee: £11.25 million

Vertonghen has proven a stalwart for club and country during the past decade, as another to progress through the famed Ajax academy. His versatility earned him opportunities before he secured a regular berth at the heart of defence.

Tottenham were one of many chasing his signature in 2012, and it proved a match made in heaven. The Belgian has appeared in more than 300 matches for Spurs and helped make them a force in Europe alongside long-serving centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld.