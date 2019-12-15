Jan Vertonghen News and Features
Date of birth: April 24, 1987
Instagram: @jvertonghen
Club(s): Ajax, RKC Waalwijk, Tottenham
Country: Belgium
Signing fee: £11.25 million
Vertonghen has proven a stalwart for club and country during the past decade, as another to progress through the famed Ajax academy. His versatility earned him opportunities before he secured a regular berth at the heart of defence.
Tottenham were one of many chasing his signature in 2012, and it proved a match made in heaven. The Belgian has appeared in more than 300 matches for Spurs and helped make them a force in Europe alongside long-serving centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld.
By FourFourTwo Staff
The players who may face contract uncertainty if season is extended into summer
By FourFourTwo Staff
Inter Milan have contacted Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen ahead of free transfer - report
By Billy Dunmore
Tottenham Hotspur Jan Vertonghen looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer this summer and Inter Milan are reportedly interested.
Vertonghen’s agent insists defender remains committed to Tottenham
By FourFourTwo Staff
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen condemns ‘idiots’ after alleged racist abuse
By FourFourTwo Staff
Mourinho hopes Eriksen and Vertonghen will continue their Tottenham careers
By FourFourTwo Staff
