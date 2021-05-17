Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Toby Alderweireld could return to Belgium this summer

Amid interest from Club Brugge, Toby Alderweireld’s future at Tottenham Hotspur hinges on who the club appoint as their new manager.

According to Voetbal24, the Belgian international is waiting to see who Spurs choose as Jose Mourinho’s replacement before deciding where he will play next season.

Alderweireld is believed to be keen to return closer to home for the final stages of his career and Brugge have previously been linked with a move for him.

The 32-year-old has been a great servant to Tottenham over the last six years, making more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions since he joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

He was a huge part of their success under Mauricio Pochettino, when they routinely challenged at the top of the Premier League table and reached the final of the Champions League in 2019.

Alderweireld formed an excellent partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen at the heart of the Tottenham defence, but silverware continued to elude them.

Since Pochettino’s surprise sacking, uncertainty has surrounded the club, and is still to be lifted despite Mourinho’s unpopular reign coming to an end last month.

Former Spurs player Ryan Mason was placed in temporary charge for the rest of the season, and has noticeably improved the mood despite losing to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Yesterday’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers moved Tottenham up to sixth in the table, taking them a step closer to European qualification.

Alderweireld was part of the backline that successfully kept a clean sheet, their second in Mason’s five matches.

He is settled at Spurs, and has another two years left on his contract, but is holding out for confirmation of the club’s next manager before deciding what to do this summer.