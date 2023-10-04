'Count me in!' – Jan Vertonghen up for Tottenham-Liverpool replay in Madrid

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has responded to Jurgen Klopp's call for Saturday's Premier League clash should be replayed – by joking that he would be up for a 2019 Champions League final rematch against the Reds.

After audio of the VAR error which saw Liverpool's Luis Diaz denied a perfectly good goal was released on Tuesday, Klopp called for the fixture to be replayed in a press conference on Wednesday.

"I think the only outcome for the Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay," Klopp said. “It probably won’t happen. I think it is so unprecedented; it didn’t happen before.

"The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay. The argument against that would be it opens the gates…"

Journalist Henry Winter called the idea "ridiculous" on Twitter and said that if it happened, every manager would call for replays.

And Vertonghen quote tweeted a post from fan site Spurs Web, which read: "If the Liverpool match gets replayed it'll set a huge precedent. See you in Madrid, Jurgen!"

Count me in! ☝🏻 https://t.co/Cr6nN3jEtfOctober 4, 2023 See more

That was in reference to the 2019 Champions League final, when Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball after 23 seconds, when the ball bounced off his chest and hit his arm.

The Reds were awarded a penalty and the decision conditioned the game, which is remembered as one of the worst-ever Champions League finals. Liverpool eventually scored a second goal late in the game to win 2-0.

"Count me in!" Vertonghen wrote and the Belgian was quickly hit with a barrage of insults.

Later, he posted another tweet with a fishing emoji and three laughing faces.

