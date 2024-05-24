'A Manchester United double would be a great way to end the season': Ella Toone hoping men's side can emulate her FA Cup success against Manchester City

Manchester United star Ella Toone would love the men's side to victor at Wembley on Saturday, following her team's success a couple of weeks ago

Manchester United men's team are looking to complete a FA Cup double for the club this season, following the women's side's success in the competition a couple of weeks ago.

Ella Toone opened the scoring with a pearler straight into the top corner from outside the box against Tottenham Hotspur, before Manchester United went onto win the game 4-0 in a dominant performance. The men's side will head to Wembley on Saturday with the same intentions, looking to sign off from a disappointing campaign with victory and a trophy. 

