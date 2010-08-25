Abe poised to pen Leicester deal
By app
TOKYO - Japan midfielder Yuki Abe has agreed terms with England's Leicester City and will join the Championship club subject to a medical.
The 28-year-old Urawa Reds player left for Britain on Wednesday and told local media: "I believe there is a new challenge waiting for me there and I'm hoping to finalise the move."
Abe played in all four of Japan's games at this year's World Cup in South Africa where the Blue Samurai reached the last 16. He has played 49 times for his country.
