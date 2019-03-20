Manchester United's hopes of signing Frenchman receive major boost after agent admission

Manchester United have received a boost in their attempts to sign Adrien Rabiot after the player’s mother and agent dismissed rumours that her son has agreed a deal with Barcelona.

Rabiot hasn't played for PSG since December after being exiled from the first-team squad due to his refusal to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

That has paved the way for the midfielder’s exit this summer, and recent reports suggested that he had already reached an agreement to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

But Manchester United are poised to re-enter the race for the Frenchman’s signature after Veronique Rabiot insisted her son’s future has not yet been decided.

“Everyone says that we have already signed with a club,” she told L’Equipe. “But we did not sign anywhere.

“We really didn't have the opportunity to worry about it. At the end of last year, I said that I wouldn't speak with any club before January 1.

“I've been out of this world for over two months, with all our misfortunes. There are priorities in life. They were elsewhere for us.”

Rabiot has won four Ligue 1 titles and nine domestic cups during a PSG career spanning 227 first-team appearances.

LIST 10 players you didn’t know had won the Premier League title