Adrien Rabiot told to thank Lamine Yamal for teaching him a lesson after pre-match barb backfires

France were knocked out of Euro 2024 by a Spain side that was inspired by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal’s wonder goal

Spain's Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Adrien Rabiot was told to thank 16-year-old Lamine Yamal for teaching him a football lesson after the France midfielder’s attempts at a pre-match mind game spectacularly backfired in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Pre-tournament favourites France were dumped out of the tournament after losing 2-1 to a Spain side that was inspired by a wonder goal from the Spanish teenager, who curled the ball home from 25 yards to equalise after Les Bleus had taken an early lead. 

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.