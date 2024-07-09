Adrien Rabiot told to thank Lamine Yamal for teaching him a lesson after pre-match barb backfires

Adrien Rabiot was told to thank 16-year-old Lamine Yamal for teaching him a football lesson after the France midfielder’s attempts at a pre-match mind game spectacularly backfired in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Pre-tournament favourites France were dumped out of the tournament after losing 2-1 to a Spain side that was inspired by a wonder goal from the Spanish teenager, who curled the ball home from 25 yards to equalise after Les Bleus had taken an early lead.

The strike meant Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in tournament history and made a mockery of Rabiot’s pre-match words.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

“It will be up to us to put the pressure on him above all, not to let him feel comfortable and to show him that to play in a Euro final, he will have to do much more than what he has done so far,” the 29-year-old said.

The 16-year-old’s performance left the BBC’s team of pundits in raptures, with Rio Ferdinand quickly referencing Rabiot’s comments.

“If you haven’t seen that message that Rabiot sent him before the game, I hope Rabiout, with respect, has gone up to him after the game and said thank you for that lesson you taught me today, that one moment,” said the former Manchester United and England defender.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adrien Rabiot of France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Micah Richards also weighed in. “Wow! I mean, 16 years of age,” he said. “Rabiot was talking before the game, could he step up in the big moments and it’s the way he’s just so calm in this position, to dig it out.

“We know he’s got a wonderful left foot but to do it was so many players around him as well, and have that composure and that confidence to take it on, it shows you what a special player he is.”

Next up for Yamal will be the Euro 2024 final, which takes place the day after he turns 17. England or the Netherlands will be Spain’s opponents and Ferdinand had a warning for whoever the Spanish face in Berlin.

“The question is, how do you stop him? How do you stop that, that’s the conundrum now for the finalists.

“You go close and get tight, he can jink. You stand off him, he can pass. Normally a winger is really quick and he can run you, but he doesn’t have the knowledge to pass.”

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Chelsea star hounded in Spain v France with whistles and boos - from GERMAN fans

Why is Kylian Mbappe not wearing his mask for France versus Spain at Euro 2024?

Netherlands preparations for England Euro 2024 semi-final hit by travel chaos