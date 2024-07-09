Netherlands preparations for England Euro 2024 semi-final hit by travel chaos

By
published

The Netherlands have had to alter their arrangements just 24 hours before their clash against England

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands saw their preparations for the Euro 2024 semi-final against England disrupted on Tuesday evening. 

Ronald Koeman’s side booked a last-four clash against the Three Lions by beating Turkey 2-1 on Saturday evening, with the two sides set to do battle in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.