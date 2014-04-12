Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania 1 Mauritius 0
Mauritania edged Mauritius 1-0 in the first leg of their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifier on Saturday.
Adama Ba's strike midway through the first half proved enough for the hosts in Nouakchott, as they recorded a first win in five games.
The Bastia attacking midfielder's goal means Mauritania will take a slender advantage into next weekend's return leg in Mauritius.
