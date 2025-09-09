How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina: Live streams, TV info for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier

Ecuador host the current World Cup champions, in what promises to be a testing game

Watch Ecuador vs Argentina as the CONMEBOL qualification process for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico wraps up today.

Both Ecuador and Argentina have already booked their FIFA World Cup place, sitting comfortably inside the top six places with just this game left to be played.

Nevertheless, with vanishingly few games left between now and the tournament proper next summer, every game is crucial for Sebastian Beccacece and Lionel Scaloni to test things out and knock their team into shape.

But the latter will do so without star man Lionel Messi, top scorer in this qualification stage, who has been given permission to skip the game to rest.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Argentina vs Ecuador online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Ecuador vs Argentina for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Ecuador vs Argentina for free in Australia.

National broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Ecuador vs Argentina online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Ecuador vs Argentina from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Ecuador vs Argentina is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN works across all your devices, boasts unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services, and won't slow your streams down. It's yours for a knockdown price!

How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina in the UK

In the UK, fans can watch Ecuador vs Argentina on Premier Sports Player.

Subscriptions to the streaming service, which is also the La Liga rights-holder in the UK, cost £15.99 a month, and you can also add it to your Amazon Prime plan.

Kick-off is at 12:00am BST, making this an early Wednesday morning start in the UK.

How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ecuador vs Argentina with Fanatiz, who offer a range of packages and PPV match passes, so you're only paying for the football you want to watch.

Kick-off is at 7pm ET.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Match Preview

Despite both sides being qualified, there is still plenty to play for as the two sides ready themselves for the World Cup competition ahead.

Ecuador have recent Chelsea signing Kendry Paez in their ranks, along with new Arsenal man Piero Hincapie and former Brighton full-back Pervis Estupinan, so there's plenty for Premier League fans to sink their teeth into.

La Tricolor have, however, seen their last four matches end 0-0, so those staying up to watch in the UK will hope to see an end to that trend.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America

Breaching Ecuador's sturdy defence will not be made any easier by the absence of Messi, who has been allowed to skip this encounter for recovery purposes.

But La Albiceleste still have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, not least the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, regarded as two of the best no.9s currently operating in Europe domestically.

They will enter the game favourites, but Ecuador's recent results show they will be no pushovers.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Ecuador 0-1 Argentina

Despite Messi missing the fixture, Ecuador playing on home soil, and the hosts having not conceded a goal for four games, including a meeting with Brazil, FourFourTwo cannot see them keeping up that run for a fifth game. Martinez and Alvarez scored 51 goals combined for their clubs last season; if there's a way through, you'd bet that pair will find it.