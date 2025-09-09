How to watch France vs Iceland: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier
Here's how to tune in to the Group D game
Watch France vs Iceland today as the two early frontrunners in Group D of the UEFA qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup clash in Paris.
► Date: Tuesday, September 9
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris
► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US)
► Free stream: TF1+ (France)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Group D was one of the UEFA qualifying groups to get started late, with the first round of fixtures last week seeing victories for both France and Iceland, who both have three points.
France beat Ukraine 2-0 thanks to goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé, while Iceland thumped Azerbaijan 5-0.
Mbappé is once again set to feature but France are now without PSG star duo Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who were both injured in the Ukraine game – much to the annoyance of their parent club.
Read on for all the information on how to watch France vs Iceland online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch France vs Iceland in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch France vs Iceland on Amazon Prime Video, where several UEFA World Cup qualifiers are live on a pay-per-view basis.
It costs £2.49 to purchase the live stream for the game, and you don't need a Prime subscription to do so.
How to watch France vs Iceland in the US
Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs France on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app.
Can I watch Ukraine vs France for free?
You can watch France vs Iceland for free in France. The game is with public broadcaster TF1, on its flagship TV channel or on its streaming service, TF1+. You can also stream TF1 for free on Molotov. Coverage is geo-restricted to France in both cases.
Watch France vs Iceland from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
