UEFA ponder Euro 2024 rule change that would boost England options

UEFA is currently considering whether or not to boost squad sizes for this summer’s European Championship.

Euro 2024 kicks off in Munich on June 14, when hosts Germany take on Scotland, but the 24 qualifiers are still in the dark over how many players they will be able to select for the tournament.

Current rules state that teams can pick 23 players for the competition after the regulations reverted back to the pre-Euro 2020 rules when squad sizes were boosted to 26 players to mitigate against any potential COVID-19 disruption.

Gareth Southgate will pick his provisional Euro 2024 squad next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

But with the issue of injuries and player burnout a hot topic of late, the issue of squad sizes was discussed at a two-day workshop between Euro 2024 teams and UEFA in Dusseldorf.

"During the session, UEFA also took the opportunity to discuss squad sizes for the forthcoming tournament with the assembled coaches," UEFA said in a statement reported by Sky Sports News.

"EURO 2024 squads are currently limited to 23 players, a return to the regulations employed prior to EURO 2020, when an increase to 26 was permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The positive discussions highlighted different points of view among coaches, with some expressing a desire to increase the squad size, with more choice available to tackle the threat of injuries and the intense physical demands placed upon players.

"UEFA has taken note of the various opinions and points of view shared, with a final decision to be made in the coming weeks."

Final squads for the tournament have to be submitted by June 7, with England boss Gareth Southgate set to name a longlist for the tournament on May 21 ahead of the Three Lions’ friendly clashes against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

Rodri has spoken about his team's heavy schedule (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri is the latest big-name player to admit he is struggling with his team’s schedule as he said he is planning to take a rest amid his side’s run of eight fixtures in April.

"I do need a rest," he said. "Let's see how we speak, how we live the situation. Sometimes it is what it is. I need to adjust. It [rest] is something we are planning, yes."

The global players’ union Fifpro last year claimed that the authorities need to do more to protect players against "dangerous levels of fixture congestion”, with UEFA increasing the size of the Champions League next season, while FIFA will expand their Club World Cup competition.

