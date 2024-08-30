Manchester United reunited with Jose Mourinho in Europa League draw

Jose Mourinho will have the chance to settle old scores against the club that sacked him in December 2018

Jose Mourinho meets the media at his presentation as Fenerbahce coach in June 2024.
Mourinho became Fenerbahce manager in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Europa League group stage draw has thrown up a blockbuster tie with Jose Mourinho facing former employers Manchester United.

Mourinho’s current club Fenerbahce will host United at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on matchday four of the new league format.

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.