Alexis Sanchez could still leave Manchester United for this European club

Roma are interested in signing Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday, but European clubs are permitted to complete deals until the end of August.

And although Romelu Lukaku has left Old Trafford for Inter, United are still open to allowing Sanchez to depart.

It is not clear whether Sanchez would be interested in a move to Italy, but United would have to subsidise a large chunk of his wages for the deal to go through.

The Chile international struggled for form last season, scoring only two goals in 27 appearances.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could use Anthony Martial as a centre-forward this term after handing the Frenchman the No.9 shirt.

