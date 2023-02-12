Alisson says Liverpool operating 'at 75%' as Reds prepare for crunch Merseyside derby

Alisson feels that Liverpool (opens in new tab) are only playing at around three-quarters of their best level, ahead of Monday night's huge Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Reds' nightmare season continued last time out as they crashed to a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Wolves, leaving them 10th in the Premier League table and well adrift of the top four.

And as Jurgen Klopp prepares his out-of-sorts side for the visit of Everton, his goalkeeper has issued a rallying cry. In an interview with Liverpool's official website, Alisson said:

"I think everybody understands the situation and everybody knows each one of us has to give something extra for the group. During [games] ... we have a few good moments, so we can say we are playing 75, 80% of what we can play.

"We have to put [in] more; we have to give extra things for the team – not only in terms of football but in excitement; in attitude; supporting teammates; everything that is in your hand to try to change our situation. We understand that and we're going to use everything that we have in our hands to turn around this moment, this situation. I believe it is just a moment and we're going to turn [it around] soon."

Liverpool head into the derby having failed to win any of their last four league matches – of which they've lost three. In fact, the Reds have one just once in seven outings in all competitions since the turn of the year (against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay).

They face an Everton side who got off to a flyer under new manager Sean Dyche, beating league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. The first Merseyside derby of the campaign, back in September, finished goalless.