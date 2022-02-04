Ally McCoist reveals his favourite ever line he's used in commentary

Ally McCoist has been speaking to FourFourTwo about the joy of co-commentary – and has told us his favourite historical fact that he's used on the mic.

While many co-commentators deliver the same boring cliches about the beautiful game, McCoist brightened up Colombia against Poland in 2018 by talking about the progress that the host city had made in the last few centuries.

“Kazan has come a long way since it fell to Ivan the Terrible in 1552,” he waxed to lead commentator, Jon Champion – and now Ally has told FFT that it's probably the best fact he's delivered during a game.

"Ivan the Terrible! That’s my favourite, I’ve got to say," the ex-Question of Sport captain giggled. "That one was for Jon Champion: he was enjoying it more than anybody.

"Jon and I got on great and when we used to go to these places, we would go and have a historical walk. I really enjoyed Kazan and the line about how it hadn’t half changed since Ivan the Terrible or whatever it was – I know I shouldn’t laugh at my own jokes, but yeah, that did tickle me!

"We do have good fun, I mean the co-comms is effectively the best job in the world, man. You’re effectively doing what every football fan on the planet would love to be doing – apart from playing, of course, playing’s the best thing.

"But dear me, sitting on these games, it’s maybe not the best seat in the house but it’s the best view – but sitting up there, being able to see the whole pitch… sometimes you’ve got to pinch yourself, it’s brilliant."

