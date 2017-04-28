Ancelotti insists he has full support at Bayern

Carlo Ancelotti insists he has the full support of the Bayern Munich players and senior figures despite disappointing recent results.

The Bundesliga champions surrendered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal semi-final on Wednesday, just eight days after suffering a Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

A run of one win in seven in all competitions has prompted speculation the squad have become disillusioned with some of Ancelotti's methods.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stressed this week Ancelotti's future is not under discussion and the Italian has now denied claims that support for his position is dwindling.

"It's not true. None of the players said they were not happy," the head coach told a news conference. "I speak every day with the players. They are happy about our plans. This is my philosophy, my style, and I'll continue like this.

"I think this club is different from the outside. They have supported me and they support me now. They have confidence and trust in my club. There is no problem.

"Rummenigge and [president Uli] Hoeness have a lot of experience in their jobs. They know how to deal with teams and coaches.

"We have to live with the critics, this is absolutely normal. I have to be cool and analyse every single decision.

"We have the title really close and we have to sacrifice to have points and finish the Bundesliga as soon as possible.

"Our job is to get points and win the Bundesliga. When the ball stops, we can discuss next season, what happened this year, and try to do the adjustment to do better next year."

Bayern take on Wolfsburg on Saturday knowing that a win will secure the Bundesliga title if RB Leipzig fail to beat Ingolstadt earlier in the day.

Ancelotti confirmed that Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and David Alaba will face late fitness tests but the rest of the Bayern squad are available.