Angry Mertesacker: I'm not leaving Arsenal
By app
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has no plans to leave the English club before the end of his contract in two years despite media reports linking him with a immediate return to Germany, the player said on Tuesday.
Mertesacker, who joined Arsenal in 2011 on a four-year deal, said he was annoyed with "constant" headlines in the English press saying that he should leave London.
"It is a wonderful subject that has sort of become my favourite subject at the moment," Germany international Mertesacker told reporters.
"It is strange for me. I am playing all the time, am getting positive feedback from my coach but for some time now I am being told [by the English media] I should leave as quickly as possible. Maybe it is because our fans love me too much."
"It is a tough situation. I get calls from people who say: 'Are we moving?'. If there is speculation in England then that is picked up in Germany quickly and I think it is a shame. It 's all about quick news.
"I have no intention of returning to Germany. I have two more years there and I am eager to reinforce the respect I have earned at club and with the coach," said the 28-year-old.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.